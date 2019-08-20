Challenge on. The Big Bear Grizzly U-Pick-em Football Challenge begins Aug. 28. All new, but still familiar, the annual football contest if free to play. Win prizes and have fun challenging your friends and others.
Register online beginning Aug. 21 at pickem.bigbeargrizzly.net. But don't fret, the entry form will still be in print inside the Grizzly each week beginning Aug. 28 and there will be drop-boxes at participating and presenting sponsors in Big Bear. The online entry is encouraged, but not required.
Heroes among us. The Big Bear Grizzly is producing Heroes and Hearts, a special section dedicated to honoring those who serve and those who support them. Call your account executive at 909-866-3456 to participate as a sponsor.
