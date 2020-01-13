One day sale
On Monday, Jan. 20, the Big Bear Grizzly will hold a one-day subscription sale. A one-year, in county subscription to the Big Bear Grizzly will be just, you guessed it, $20.20.
Subscriptions must be purchased Jan. 20 to obtain the one-day special rate. Subscriptions can be purchased in the Grizzly office or on the phone by calling 909-866-3456 between 8:30 a.m and 4:30 p.m.
