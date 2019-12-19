Thank you for successful toy drive
Stuff a Truck was a huge success at the Big Bear Grizzly with hundreds upon hundreds of toys collected for the Gifts for Kids program. Mike Stewart from the Big Bear Kiwanis Club picked up the toys from the Grizzly office yesterday, and filled his pick up truck to the brim.
Thank you to all of you who donated toys, games and more. Several donations were even mailed to the Stuff a Truck campaign. You all helped to make the season brighter for many Big Bear kids. Look for more on the campaign in the Dec. 25 issue of The Grizzly.
Reminder to tell us what you think
The Big Bear Neighborhood Survey continues through Dec. 31. You can find a copy in the Big Bear Grizzly and the Grizzly Weekender or online by clicking here. Tell us what you think about news and information in Big Bear to help us better serve you.
