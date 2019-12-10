Stuff a truck success
The Big Bear Grizzly Stuff a Truck toy drive was a huge success. But we're not done.We're trying to stuff the Grizzly office. We are still accepting toys until Dec. 18 when the Gifts for Kids representatives will load up their own trucks with all the toys we've collected.
Anyone who wants to donate can drop off toys at the Big Bear Grizzly office, 42007 Fox Farm Road, Suite 3B, Big Bear Lake.
Are you the next Grizzly employee?
The Big Bear Grizzly is still looking for the perfect person to join our team. We are hiring a customer service/inside sales representative. The ideal candidate is a people person, with some sales background and clerical skills. Send your resume to jbowers.grizzly@gmail.com. No phone calls, please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.