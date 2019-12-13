Don't forget to share your thoughts
Just a reminder to tell us what you think. Take a short survey to share how you get your news and information about Big Bear. Click here to complete the survey online. A printed version is also in the Big Bear Grizzly that can be filled out and dropped off at the Grizzly office.
Still collecting toys
The Big Bear Grizzly is still collecting toys for the Gifts for Kids program. Drop off new, unwrapped toys until Dec. 18.
Do you have the Big Bear Now app?
Download the Big Bear Now app and stay connected to all things Big Bear. Stay on top of weather and road conditions, news, events and even a deal or two in the palm of your hand. Download the Big Bear Now app for free for Apple and Android operating systems. We've got you covered.
