Holiday food drive. The Big Bear Grizzly hosts its annual food drive to help provide for those in need this holiday season. Drop off nonperishable food items at the Big Bear Grizzly office between now and Nov. 8. All food items are donated to local food banks and the Holiday Collaborative to provide meals for those in need this holiday season. Those who donate will receive a $10 discount on their Grizzly subscription, new or renewal, print or digital.
Did you know that more than 40 percent of holiday shoppers do research online before buying? The Big Bear Grizzly's Holiday Wonders Gift Guide is the ideal way to reach those shoppers. This digital gift guide has the potential to reach more than 250,000 viewers. Don't miss out, space reservations are due Nov. 1. Call the Grizzly to reserve your spot, 909-866-3456.
