Final holiday garage sale weekend. Garage and yard sales take place year-round, well maybe nine months or so in Big Bear. But holiday weekends tend to be the best time to sell your wares. Labor Day is the final three-day weekend of the summer garage sale season. Make sure you are prepared. Advertise your sale in the Big Bear Grizzly and make sure you have a permit if you are in the city of Big Bear Lake.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.