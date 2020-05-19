Big Bear Now is #bigbearstrong
We are preparing for the June issue of Big Bear Now magazine, and it will be a special one. This is the #bigbearstrong issue, showing how Big Bear is rising up. We will feature our essential workers, essential services, our businesses as they re-open and what's next for this mountaintop paradise.
This is the welcome back Big Bear issue. This community is tackling one of the toughest challenge it's ever faced and we are doing it #bigbearstrong.
If you aren't a regular advertiser in Big Bear Now, or if you want to increase your ad size or add a second ad for this #bigbearstrong issue, call Kelsey at 909-316-6819 or Judi at 909-866-3457. Deadline is May 26.
