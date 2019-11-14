Challenged issued
Big Bear Grizzly's annual Stuff the Publisher's Truck Toy Drive takes place Dec. 2 and 3, and DWP has issued a challenge. As the winner of last year's merchant drive, the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power is challenging all Big Bear merchants and organizations to join in. "We dare you to beat us," is the DWP challenge.
Free advertising is on the line for merchants and organizations that donate the most toys each of the two days of the toy drive.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy — or more — to the Big Bear Grizzly office Dec. 2 and 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Don't forget the older kids with age-appropriate items such as beanies, games, gift cards and clothing items.
Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing for an Oakside Restaurant & Bar gift card.
Join our team
The Big Bear Grizzly is searching for the missing piece to its puzzle. We are looking for a customer service representative. The ideal candidate is a people person, must enjoy interacting with the public and be able to multi-task while having fun. Inside sales and clerical duties are also part of this person's duties. Will you be the person to complete the Grizzly team?
Send resume to jbowers.grizzly@gmail.com. No phone calls, please. Don't forget to include a cover letter introducing yourself.
