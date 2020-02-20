Another reason to subscribe
The Big Bear Grizzly newspaper is your connection to your hometown. We bring the news of the community to you. We are your eyes and ears attending meetings and events to report on the things that matter to you. We ask your questions and share your stories.
The Big Bear Grizzly is where you can find ads for local businesses and services. The merchants are your neighbors and friends and like you, the fabric of this community.
A subscription to the Big Bear Grizzly is still the best value. Delivered to your post office box every week, or your inbox if you are an e-edition subscriber, annual rates start at $37 for an incounty print subscription. And print subscribers get access to the e-editon at no additional charge.
Single copy rates are increasing to $1 on March 1. Subscription rates remain the same with no increase. Call Regan today at 909-866-3456 to subscribe and save.
