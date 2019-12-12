Still time to donate
Thank you to all those who helped the Big Bear Grizzly Stuff the Publisher's Truck. The donations were overwhelming, and they are still coming in. Readers from out of the area are mailing gifts to the Grizzly from off the mountain.
The Stuff the Truck portion of the toy drive is over, but we are still collecting toys. The toys are all given to the Kiwanis Gifts for Kids program which provides a Merry Christmas for all Big Bear kids in need. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy to the Grizzly office before Dec. 18.
Tell us what you think
We're asking readers to take a short Big Bear Neighborhood Survey telling us about how you get news and information about Big Bear. It will take about four minutes. Click here for the link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.