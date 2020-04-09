Thank you
The Big Bear Grizzly staff is working tirelessly to bring you news and information during these uncertain times. Our commitment as the media of the mountain hasn't changed during the COVID-19 emergency.
We are all working from our homes to report and write the news stories, create the newspaper and Big Bear Now magazine.
We want to say thank you for your continued support. We appreciate all of you who continue to trust the Big Bear Grizzly as your news source. We appreciate the advertisers who continue to support us with your marketing dollars. And thank you to our subscribers, many who have renewed subscriptions and even more who have purchased an E-edition subscription to have your Grizzly delivered to your inbox.
Thank you, and we will get through this together. Stay safe, stay home and stay well.
