It's One-Day Sale day
Today, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the Big Bear Grizzly hosts a one-day subscription sale. A one-year, in-county subscription can be purchased today only for $20.20. The discount is also available on in-county renewals if your expiration date is before April 1.
Call the Grizzly at 909-866-3456 or stop by the office at 42007 Fox Farm Road in Big Bear Lake today to take advantage of this sale. Sorry, the offer isn't available online.
