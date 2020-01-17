One day sale
Just a reminder that Monday, Jan. 20, the Big Bear Grizzly holds a one-day subscription sale. One day only, Jan 20, 2020, purchase a new one-year subscription to the Big Bear Grizzly for $20.20.
The offer is valid on in-county subscriptions and must be purchased at the Big Bear Grizzly office or via telephone on Jan. 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The offer is valid for in-county one year renewals if your subscription expires by April 1. There are also discounts available for out of county print subscriptions an the Grizzly E-edition only subscription, new subscribers only on E-edition.
Call 909-866-3456 for information and to subscribe.
