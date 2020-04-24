E-edition keeps you informed
Have you purchased your Big Bear Grizzly E-edition subscription yet? Delivered to your email inbox each week, the E-edition keeps you from having to drive to the post office or newstand, especially during the stay-at-home order. If you already have a print subscription, you have free access to the E-edition.
A one-year subscription to the E-Edition is $19. Click here to subscribe today.
Grizzly offices remain closed
The Big Bear Grizzly staff continues to work from home during the stay-at-home order. But we are available by phone or email. We appreciate your support and patience as we too navigate these uncertain times and as we settle into our new home offices. Call 909-866-3456 if we can help with your news and advertising needs.
#bigbearstrong
Join the many Big Bear businesses and organizations that are Big Bear Strong. The Big Bear Grizzly offers the #bigbearstrong advertising page with your message. Share words of encouragement and support, information on hours and services, or just a reminder that your business or service is available now and when Big Bear returns to its new normal. We encourage you to support these businesses.
The advertising cost is $99 for six weeks. You can change your ad weekly if you choose. Ads are also featured on the Grizzly website at www.bigbeargrizzly,net.
For more information, call Kelsey at 909-866-3456 or Judi at 909-866-3457.
