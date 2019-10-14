Feeding Big Bear. The Big Bear Grizzly's annual holiday food drive begins this week. We are collecting nonperishable food items to donate to Big Bear's food banks and Big Bear Holiday Collaborative to provide food for those in need in time for the upcoming holiday season. In exchange for your donation, you receive a $10 discount on a subscription to the Big Bear Grizzly.
As the holidays approach, many Big Bear families are in need. We encourage you to clean out your pantry, buy an extra can of vegetables or some instant potatoes, cereal, oatmeal even granola bars and drop them buy the Grizzly office between now and Nov. 8. We want to create a food tree or two to donate and need your help.
The Big Bear Grizzly office is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays. We are in the Grizzly Center at 42007 Fox Farm Road, Suite 3B, Big Bear Lake.
