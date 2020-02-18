Price increase
Just a reminder, the single copy price of the Big Bear Grizzly is going up as of March 1. The price at newsstands and retail outlets will be $1.
Now is the time to subscribe and save. A subscription, either in print or to the E-edition, is still the best value. And all print subscribers get the E-edition at no charge, so you can take the paper with you on the road.
We have an extra value for you through March 30. Purchase a new in-county subscription to the Big Bear Grizzly between now and March 30 and get a free large, one-topping pizza at Maggios as our way of saying thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.