Fall Sports Preview-Program.
Yep, it's time for Big Bear students to return to the classroom. Big Bear High School athletes are already on the practice field and more start workouts next week.
The Fall Sports Preview-Program produced by the Big Bear Grizzly for Big Bear High School is your chance to reach an audience from all over, not just Big Bear Valley with your message. And at the same time, wish the Big Bear High School athletes well for the upcoming season.
Proceeds go toward a high school scholarship. Call Kelsey, Judi or Sarah to reserve your space today. 909-866-3456 or salesdesk.grizzly@gmail.com.
Are you ready for some football?
The Big Bear Grizzly's U-Pick-Em Football Contest is getting a makeover this year, Bigger and better. We're adding a digital platform to complement the print contest. Tiered sponsorships. Don't miss out. It's happening now. Call Kelsey, Judi or Sarah to reserve your sponsorship package.
Have you seen the latest issue of Big Bear Now?
It's available in restaurants, retail shops, lodges and more throughout Big Bear Valley. Check it out and then download the Big Bear Now app available free for Apple and Android operating systems. Don't miss out on anything and everything that is Big Bear Now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.