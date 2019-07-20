Football season is coming. The Grizzly’s annual U-Pick ’em Football Challenge begins in late August. More info on how to participate and make your picks will be available soon. We’ve made some changes, so don’t miss out.
Support the Bears. Big Bear merchants, parents and organizations. Don’t miss out on the Big Bear High School Fall Sports Program advertising opportunity. Produced by the Big Bear Grizzly, the program is donated to Big Bear High School. Support the Bears, cheer on your athletes and reach an expanded audience. Call Kelsey, Judi or Sarah to book your spot before Aug. 2. 909-866-3456.
