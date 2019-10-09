The Big Bear Valley Historical Society presents the play “Anna Crain Readers Theater” during the group’s next general meeting Thursday,
Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Big Bear Discovery Center.
The Big Bear Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
