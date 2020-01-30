Make something special for your special someone. Valentine’s Day is just one of many reasons to spoil the one you love, but it’s a great excuse to do something special. Why not enjoy a romantic, intimate dinner at home this Valentine’s Day?
There is a certain thoughtfulness that shines through when you make something with your own hands for someone you care about. Basic, beautiful and blissful, this decadent dinner is easy enough for anyone to make, but elegant enough to impress.
Pinwheel steaks, or roulades, are a simple and stylish way to spruce up a simple meat and potatoes dinner. The fragrant rosemary in the potatoes and the spinach in the roulades lighten up this otherwise heavy-seeming fare. Serve it with a side of something fresh, like steamed green beans or a simple side salad.
These recipes make enough for
four to enjoy, but this meal really is
perfect for two, with hearty leftovers
for later.
Remember that your meal is only as good as your ingredients. To be sure, any thin cut steak will suffice, but high-quality meat will always give you high quality results. The difference is in the details; taking an extra step to dry the red peppers and spinach will ensure that your pinwheels do not become over moist inside and leak liquid all over your plate. That’s never pretty.
Take it slow and cook with care, and you’ll end up with a stunning dish. Now, roll up your sleeves and get ready to craft a simple yet sophisticated Valentine’s Day feast.
Meal Plan
Ingredients
Pinwheel Steaks:
4 thin-cut steaks
6 ounces. roasted red peppers cut into thin strips
1 cup spinach leaves, washed, destemmed and cut into ribbons
4 slices Havarti cheese
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
Roasted Potatoes:
1 pound of baby red potatoes, rinsed and halved
2 sprigs fresh rosemary, rinsed, destemmed and minced
3 large cloves garlic, minced
Olive oil
Kosher salt, ground black pepper
Hardware:
Meat mallet
Cast iron pan or oven-safe pan*
Kitchen twine
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Farenheit.
Wash and slice the baby red potatoes in half and place in a baking dish along with the minced rosemary and garlic. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper, drizzle very generously with olive oil making sure to coat all of the ingredients well and stir to combine.
Cover the baking dish with a lid or foil and cook at 425 degrees for 30 minutes, while you prepare the rest of the meal.
Now, it’s time for the construction phase. Begin by using a meat mallet (the side with teeth) to gently tenderize the steaks, pounding them out to a thickness of approximately a quarter inch. Trim away any excess fat.
Sprinkle one side with salt and pepper, flip and sprinkle the other side with salt only. Set aside to bring to room temp while you prepare the stuffing.
Prepare the roasted red peppers by slicing them into thin strips, then patting them dry with a paper towel. Wash the spinach well, pat dry, remove the stems, then chiffonade (slice into thin ribbons). Cut the cheese slices in half diagonally.
Begin stacking the ingredients onto the salt-only side of the steaks, beginning with the Havarti cheese, then the spinach and finally, the roasted red peppers.
Prepare the kitchen twine ahead of time, to save frustration in the rolling process. Cut the twine into four 9-inch pieces and keep them handy.
Snugly roll each steak from the bottom, then secure with a piece of twine in the center of the roulade. Place each roll standing up into the cast iron pan, and sear on the bottom only over medium/high heat for about 4 to
6 minutes. The meat is ready to transfer to the oven when the cooked brown color begins to spread up the meat from the bottom.
Reduce the oven temp to 400 degrees. Uncover the potatoes and give them a stir, then replace them in the oven and continue roasting, uncovered.
Transfer the seared roulades, still in the cast iron, to the oven alongside the potatoes (don’t move them at all after they’ve seared, except to stand them up again if they happen to fall during the transfer).
Cook together at 400 degrees for approximately 20 minutes, or until the cheese begins to brown. Remove the meat and potatoes from the oven and give the potatoes another stir before serving.
Rest the pinwheel steaks for 3 to
5 minutes, while serving the potatoes. Remember to remove the twine from the steaks before serving. Bon Appetit!
*If you do not have a cast iron pan, any oven-safe pan will do (don’t use nonstick). In a pinch, if you don’t have any oven-safe pans, you can transfer the steaks to any oven-safe baking pan, as long as you preheat it along with the oven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.