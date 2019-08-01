There was a pirate invasion in Fawnskin July 27. But don’t worry. It was all in fun.
Almost every person at the Big Bear Valley Renaissance Faire dressed up and participated in Pirate Weekend with enthusiasm — speaking in pirate’s lingo all day long.
The Big Bear Valley Renaissance Faire continues for two more weekends at the Pedersen Sawmill in Fawnskin. It’s Game of Thrones Weekend Saturday and Sunday,
Aug. 3 and 4. The final weekend is devoted to Heroes & Villains Aug. 10 and 11.
Tall trees surrounded the jousting arena, and every part of the show included the audience. The jousting event began by welcoming the Queen’s court. The Queen and her court entered the jousting arena and tossed out candy coins to the crowd, as they made their way to the Queen’s podium.
The servants hand out flags for the audience to wave — team black for Sir Geoffrey, and team red for Sir Brandon. The show is an hour long, so grab a cold beverage and a snack before venturing to the arena.
Turkey legs, quail on a stick and pig on a twig are samples of the dishes served during the faire. Cold mead, which is apple cider topped with barley wine, filled clinking mugs.
There is entertainment for all ages with a separate 17-plus stage for adults only. Gallows Humor was among the favorite comedic musicians. Cutthroat reef pirates also joined the adult stage and soon had the entire audience singing along.
Views from the Crew
A few members of the Las Vegas Guild of Harbingers performed as pirates at the Big Bear Valley Renaissance Faire. Ashley Wells, member of the Las Vegas Guild, has been attending and working Renaissance fairs “since I was really small,” she says. Another member, Tony Barbarite, joined the Big Bear Valley Renaissance Faire for his second year. “It’s a lot more green than Las Vegas,” Barbarite says.
Views from the Participants
Some people come to the Renaissance Faire just to dress up. Wendy Orgel made her dress for the festival. Orgel is a San Diego native and attends various medieval themed fairs throughout the year. “It’s my first time at the Big Bear fair,” Orgel says. “It’s a nice small knit community in Big Bear (compared to fair down the hill).”
Orgel attends fairs because she loves the costumes, the glitter and how passionate people are about the event. You won’t find too much peace and quiet in Fawnskin this time of year. Every show draws in members of the audience and won’t leave anyone out. If you’re talking, the entertainers will converse with you. If you aren’t laughing, the entertainer’s will make sure you leave happy.
The group participation at this event will make you feel at home. There’s something unique about the Renaissance Faire taking place in the middle of the forest. It makes you feel like you aren’t in Fawnskin anymore. You’re in a whole other world — the Big Bear Valley Renaissance Faire.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Aug. 3, 4, 10 and 11. Tickets are available online at
www.bigbearrenfaire.org or at the gate. The Big Bear Valley Renaissance Faire is at Pedersen’s Sawmill, 39115 Rim of the World Drive, Fawnskin.
