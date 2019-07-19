When Mike Cross was 7 years old, he performed professionally throughout St. Louis. Cross absorbed the true history and soul of jazz music at a young age. Born in St. Louis, music was imbedded into his DNA.
As an adult, Cross plays an antique 1936 chickering grand piano for a full house at The Pines Tavern in Big Bear.
Cross is friendly, humble and easy to talk to. He started as an entertainer in Big Bear 15 years ago. This year Cross was voted the best performer in Big Bear by Big Bear Grizzly readers in the Best of Big Bear 2019 reader survey.
“Big Bear is my favorite place to perform,” Cross says. “My friends are my fans that come out to hear me play.”
Cross started out one Saturday a month at The Barnstorm Restaurant, now he plays the piano six to seven days a week in the summertime.
In south St. Louis taverns Cross played the accordion alongside his father, a professional guitarist and vocalist. His grandmother taught introduction to piano and instructed Cross to play at a young age.
Cross’ fourth-grade teacher handed him a trombone and furthered his passion for musical arts, which has lasted a lifetime. Cross learned by music theory how to write music although, “I learned (to play) more by ear than anything,” Cross says.
Prior to Cross’ move up the mountain, he played ragtime and jazz piano at Disneyland from 1988 to 1995. Cross drew inspiration from renowned jazz pianists such as George Shearing and Errol Garner. “When I auditioned at Disneyland one of Garner’s songs helped me hook the job,” Cross says.
Cross was asked at his audition to play a song about a kitten up a tree and chose “Misty” by Garner. The song claimed its fame as a jazz standard and gave Cross a seat on the piano bench at Disneyland.
In 2011 Cross released his first album, “Gemini’s Dream,” from his own recording studio, Piano Artistry Unlimited, in Sugarloaf. A few years later, Cross hit another milestone in his career only a handful of artists have accomplished.
“The highlight of my career,” Cross says, was when he was asked to accompany Nancy Walker, a close friend and talented singer, to perform at the White House. In 2014 the dynamic duo performed holiday music for White House visitors at Christmas time. Still, Cross says his time spent in Big Bear is the highest point of his career “because I’m at 6,752 feet.”
Cross’ fans love to hear him play “Piano Man” by Billy Joel, but Cross says he doesn’t have one favorite song. “Your songs are kind of like children to you,” Cross says. “You love them all the same. They are all unique, all special.”
Cross doesn’t limit his talents to jazz. He plays a variety of music, some blues and a little pop.
“At the end of the day it’s all about making people happy,” Cross says, “playing what they (his audience) want to hear.” Years of dedication to jazz, mastery of the piano and attention to his crowd’s happiness have earned Cross the title of Big Bear’s best performer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.