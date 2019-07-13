There’s a garden party in Hofert Hall Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20. Join a Big Bear tradition that rewards nature and philanthropy at the Woman’s Club Flower Show.
This is the perfect opportunity to show off your green thumb or simply admire your neighbor’s work. The competition is free to enter, with professional judges and complimentary refreshments.
The 78th annual Flower Show is one of the longest celebrated events in Big Bear. See the Woman’s Club showcase of handpicked and thoughtfully grouped summer blooms. Flower categories include cut flowers, wildflowers, African violets, miniature arrangements, houseplants, roses, themed arrangements, children’s entries, succulents, edible plants, perennials, annuals and many more.
Qualified flower entries are accepted for the show on July 19 from 8 to 10 a.m. Entries received after 10 a.m. will not qualify for judging. Flower Show entries must be picked up on July 20 before 2 p.m.
The Flower Show is open to the public July 19 from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hofert Hall is in the Big Bear Lake Civic Center, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information, contact Betty Deboer 909-584-7662.
