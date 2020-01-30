If there’s a TV handy, you know what channel it will be turned to come Sunday, Feb. 2. All around Big Bear TVs are sure to be turned to the big game, the NFL finale, Super Bowl LIV.
A few restaurants and taverns have planned watch parties. Others will tune in so their customers won’t miss the game. Here are a few of the parties and locations with TVs.
Parties
Saturday, Feb. 1
• Bear Bowl V, 8 a.m. to noon. Get yourself ready for the game by participating in Bear Bowl V at Bear Mountain Saturday, Feb. 1. Registration is free and open to the first 10 four-person teams that sign up in Methods Sports Bar at Bear Mountain on Feb. 1.
Events include a relay race, field goal kicking and tire toss contest. The team that scores the most overall points wins. All participants must have a valid 2019-20 season pass or day ticket. Riders under the age of 18 must have parent or guardian complete a liability waiver.
So, what are the prizes? Four 2020-21 Bear+Summit anytime passes; $1,000 purse, VIP service at the Super Sunday Viewing Party on Feb. 2 at Methods Sports Bar. Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. 844-462-2327, www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Sunday, Feb. 2:
• The Pines Tavern on the Lake, doors open at 11 a.m., 330 Alden Road, Big Bear Lake. Large format HD Tv screens, food specials. 909-878-0506.
• Super Sunday Viewing Party, Method’s Sports Bar at Bear Mountain. Seating available on a first-come basis. Food and drink specials. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big bear Lake. 844-462-2327, www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Restaurants and taverns with TVs:
• 572 Social Kitchen & Lounge, 572 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
• AV Nightclub, 664 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
• Azteca Grill, 40199 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
• Big Bear Lake Brewing Company, 40827 Stone Road, Big Bear Lake.
• Big Bear Mountain Brewery, 40260 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
• BLT’s Restaurant, 41799 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
• Fire Rock Burgers & Brews, 618 Suite B Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
• Get the Burger, 42151 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
• Hacienda Grill & Sports Bar, 41787 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
• Murray’s Saloon & Eatery, 672 Cottage Lane, Big Bear Lake.
• Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern, 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
• Oakside Restaurant & Bar, 40701 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
• Paoli’s Italian Country Kitchen, 40821 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
• Sandy’s Sports Restaurant, 40951 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
• Saucy Mama’s Pizza, 618 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
• Stillwells Restaurant & Lounge, 40650 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
• The Bone Yard Bar & Grill, 560 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
• Whiskey Dave’s, 40740 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
Staying at home? Here’s a salsa recipe that will make your chips and salsa be a memorable experience.
Corn salsa
4 tomatoes, seeded and chopped
2 15-ounce cans of corn, drained
A quarter to a half a cup of finely chopped red onion, depending on personal preference
Fresh cilantro, chopped, to taste
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped
1/4 cup of zesty Italian dressing
Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Add dressing and mix lightly. For variety add one or more of the following ingredients before the dressing:
Fresh avocado, chopped
1 15-ounce can of black beans, rinsed and drained
