The Convention Center doors open at noon each Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 2 for the 49th annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest.
There is plenty for guests to do including log sawing and stein holding contests, children’s contests, safe slam beer drinking and beer pong contests and more. The outside Budenstrasse is open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays with game booths, exhibitors and vendors.
The second weekend of fun Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, features Franken Power Express on the main stage both days. The Wyatt’s outdoor stage features SouthBound from 2 to 6 p.m. and Born Country from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 14. On Sept. 15, Rob McLeod is on the Wyatt’s stage from 1 to 5 p.m.
It’s also the start of the annual Oktoberfest Queen Stein Carrying Contest with the preliminary round beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14. Die Gemütlichen Schühplattlers perform on the main dance floor Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 15.
You won’t go hungry at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest with plenty of options to fill the belly. The Munich Grill features a variety of sausages. The German Kitchen serves the traditional sausage and sauerkrat meals as well as complete dinners and sandwiches. American and Tex-Mex fare is served at the Food Court and Ballpark Grill.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call the Convention Center at 909-585-3000 or visit
www.bigbearevents.com. The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.