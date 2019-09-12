Nancy Walker is Rosemary Clooney in The Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment production of “Tenderly, the Rosemary Clooney Musical” at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. The musical production is set for six performances beginning Saturday, Sept. 14.
The story follows singer Rosemary Clooney and her sessions with Dr. Victor Monke, portrayed by Steve Gaghagen. The audience follows Clooney’s journey from her childhood home in Kentucky to her rise to fame in Hollywood and all the issues that came with fame.
The “Tenderly” book, music and lyrics are written by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. The Big Bear production is directed by Beth Wheat.
Clooney was one of Walker’s bigest influences in her own singing career. “I loved her style, her phrasing and delivery,” Walker says. As a child Walker would watch Clooney’s television show and listen to her music.
Gaghagen will take on multiple roles in addition to Monke including Clooney’s mother, sister and Frank Sinatra — just to name a few.
The duo performs 19 songs. Among the classic Clooney songs are “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Count Your Blessings,” “Come on a My House” and “Straighten Up and Fly Right.”
“It’s kind of the actor’s dream for the both of us,” Walker says.
Performances of “Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical” are Sept. 14, 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 15, and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $30 for preferred seats.
The PAC is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For tickets or more information call the PAC box office at 909-866-4970 or visit
