The Sierra Club Big Bear Group presents the 17th self-guided Xeriscape Garden Tour Saturday, July 20. Keep calm and garden on! is this year’s theme. The theme “encourages you to garden and landscape appropriately despite winter rains,” says Christie Walker, member of the Sierra Club Big Bear Group and xeriscape gardener.
The tour includes eight houses within the confines of Big Bear Valley all with landscapes that use little to no water. The homes on tour are found anywhere from Big Bear Lake to Baldwin Lake. The gardens on the tour include desert-style landscapes and eco-friendly gardens, all demonstrating how to create beauty without the overuse of water.
After this year, the Xeriscape Garden Tour will become a biannual event. This will give Big Bear residents and part-time homeowner’s time to prepare and enter their own gardens on the next tour set for July 2021. “We have to repeat a lot of gardens and a lot of people are inspired by the tour,” Walker says. “So they will have more time to prepare their own gardens.”
The Xeriscape Garden Tour is free. Check-in takes place at Eminger’s Mountain Nursery, 41223 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Guests can begin the tour anytime between 9 a.m. and noon. Participants are given a list of stops at check-in and a map. The tour is self-guided and guests can make stops in any order they choose. All tours must be completed by 4 p.m.
Along with the eight homes on the tour, there two Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power xeriscape demonstration gardens included on the tour. Orchid Black, native plant expert, will be at the garden on Fox Farm Road at the site of the Community Garden just west of CVS. There will also be an opportunity drawing at that stop. DWP’s new xeriscape demonstration garden on Division Drive next to the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is also a featured stop.
For more information, visit
www.sierraclubbigbeargroup.com or call 909-866-1067.
