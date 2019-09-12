The action at the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking heats up in Big Bear Lake Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15.
See history in the making as some of the biggest names in downhill mountain biking take on Snow Summit Bike Park during one of the largest competition for downhill and enduro mountain biking in the country.
Who to watch? Professional downhill mountain bikers Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir, Loris Vergier, Loic Bruni, Dakotah Norton, Jill Kintner, Bruce Cline, Tahnée Seagrave, Mitch Ropelato and Neko Mulally were all expected to compete as of press time. And top amateurs are also expected to join the fun.
But it’s not just about the competition. Spectators can enjoy live music, beer, food, vendors, bike swag in additon to one competition after another.
The Snow Summit Bike Park remains open during the competition. Some trails will be partially closed to the public during the competition. 10-ply is closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 13; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 15. The Dual Slalom Course is closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13. Lower Miracle Mile/Turtle is closed from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 15.
Event admission is free for spectators. Tickets are required for all base area activities including the climbing wall, zip line, tubing, Euro Bungee, gold mining and quick jump free fall, and on-hill activities including the Bike Park and Scenic Sky Chair.
Hiking trails including the Mountain Top Loop and Bobsled Trail also remain open during the event.
Event parking is on a first-come basis with paid parking available in the Snow Summit upper lot, and free parking with shuttle service available at designated satellite locations.
Onsite dining options include the Bighorn Smokehouse, Skyline Taphouse, Oakfire Grill and Ironwood Coffee.
For more information and the complete schedule, visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com. Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
