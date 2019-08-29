Arts and crafts are on display in an outdoor setting in the Village area of Big Bear Lake during Art on the Corner Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
The art show, hosted by The Bear Valley Guild for the Arts, gathers a variety of artists to showcase a mix of unique arts and crafts in what is the final outdoor art show of the season. Art lovers can find handcrafted musical instruments, pottery, jewelry, paintings, furniture, wood and metal sculptures, photography and more. Kids can get their faces painted. Listen to live music and enjoy food and beverages.
Art on the Corner is at Christmas Tree Corner at the southwest corner of Village Drive and Pine Knot Avenue in the Village area of Big Bear Lake. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. For more information, call 909-585-2868.
