Season 14 of the Music in the Mountains summer outdoor concert series is a success. Record numbers have attended shows this summer, helping raise money for Southern California Mountains Foundation programs.
And it’s not over yet. The 2019 season finale is Aug. 31 at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater with The Long Run — Experience the Eagles and K-Tel All Stars.
“We had over 650 people come to our last show (Aug. 17),” said Stacy Gorin, executive officer of the Southern California Mountains Foundation. “We had 850 for the opening concert of the season and a great turnout for Turn the Page Tribute to Bob Seger. I think this is one of our biggest seasons ever.”
Gorin credits the Big Bear community for helping make the Music in the Mountains series a success. “The community has really liked and supported the series for many years,” Gorin said. “And they’ve helped spread the word. It’s a positive outpouring of support. We do our best to keep it fresh.”
The other key to success? The amphitheater atmosphere, Gorin said. “We have a very special venue,” she said. “There’s nothing better than a summer night under the stars.”
The K-Tel All-Stars is a group from Anaheim that performs classic rock from the 1970s. Band members include Larry Hampton, Michael O’Mara, Seth Kreiswirth, Jeffrey Bryan and Brian Paulson. “We’re hoping to close the season on a high note,” Gorin said. “We’re very excited to have K-Tel All-Stars with us this year.”
Headlining the season finale is The Long Run — Experience the Eagles. It’s their 13th appearance on the Discovery Center Amphitheater stage. “They’ve been a staple for us,” Gorin said. “They’re very popular.”
Tickets are available online at www.mountainsfoundation.org or in person at the Big Bear Discovery Center and Big Bear Visitor Center.
Parking and gates open at 5 p.m. The music begins at 6 p.m. General admission guests must bring their own chairs for seating in open areas. Youth age 12 and younger are admitted free. Dogs on leash are welcome.
No outside beverages allowed except sealed bottled water. All coolers, backpacks and handbags are searched at the entrance gate.
Premium bench seating area offers up close seats in the dance zone in the first three rows across all three sections.
Music in the Mountains is presented by Big Bear Vacations. It is the largest fundraiser for the Southern California Mountains Foundation.
Music in the Mountains proceeds benefit the foundation’s programs on conservation, recreation and education. Returning sponsors include Visit Big Bear, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Mitsubishi Cement Company, Lockridge Tools, Resource Computer Solutions, Gresham Savage Attorneys at Law, Bear Valley Printing, California Land Management/Mountaintop Recreation, KBHR 93.3 and Mark Christopher Chevrolet.
The Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
