Daddy and Mom and everyone else is bringing the T-bird and a host of classic cars to Big Bear Aug. 9-11. Yes, Big Bear’s biggest event of the year is just around the corner and up the hill.
Hosted by the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club, the Big Bear Fun Run is Southern California’s premier three-day destination car show event. More than 500 classic and antique cars and trucks are expected to fill every available parking space on Pine Knot Avenue, Village Drive and Bartlett Road and Bartlett Parking Lot for a wild weekend of automotive awesomeness.
The vehicles start arriving on Friday, Aug. 9, flooding Big Bear’s streets with colorful cars that your daddy would love. On Saturday, Aug. 10, gates open at 7:30 a.m. for show cars to find their spaces. Visitors can stroll the Village throughout the day examining these wheels up close and talking with the owners about their rides.
Judging is from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 10 with award winners posted around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. Be sure to check out the vendor booths and food stalls at the Bartlett Events Area throughout the day.
And don’t be surprised to find yourself on camera. The crew from the Speed Network TV show “My Classic Car,” along with host Dennis Gage, will be at the show to document the event.
Car lovers may want to head out onto the road around the lake by the later afternoon Saturday for the Cruise Around the Lake. A parade of classic cars heads west out of the Village, over the Bear Valley Dam bridge, then onto North Shore Drive through Fawnskin and to Stanfield Cutoff. Grab a viewing spot anywhere along the route and wave to the drivers as they cruise on by.
On Aug. 11, the gates open at the Bartlett Events Area in the Village at 7 a.m. to prepare for the awards ceremony. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in a drive-thru format, of course.
For more information about the Big Bear Fun Run and the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club, visit
