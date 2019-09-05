Longevity is the name for the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest celebration. The 49th annual fete begins Saturday, Sept. 7, with nine weekends of Oktoberfest music, food and beer at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.
The opening day ceremony features a salute to America’s heroes with free admission for all past and present military, firefighters and law enforcement personnel and their immediate family. The ceremony takes place Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.
The Convention Center doors open at noon each Saturday and Sunday with log sawing and stein holding contests, children’s contests, safe slam beer drinking and beer pong contests and more. The outside Budenstrasse is open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays with game booths, exhibitors and vendors.
You won’t go hungry at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest with plenty of options to fill the belly. The Munich Grill features a variety of sausages including honey garlic bratwurst, spicy kilaposka, traditional bratwurst and apple chicken sausage. And what goes better with sausage than sauerkraut, also served at the Munich Grill.
The German Kitchen serves the traditional sausage and sauerkrat meals as well as oven roasted rosemary chicken, schwine braten and roast beef meals. Sandwich options including a German sausage sandwich or roast beef in gravy served on a hoagie roll. Side dishes include Bavarian dumplings, apple strudel, potato dumplings, beer cheese soup, pretzels, landjager, bier knockers, whole German pickles, pickled eggs and pickled pig knuckles.
American and Tex-Mex fare is served at the Food Court and Ballpark Grill. There are even limited vegan options with veggie burgers, potato dumplings, and small and large German pretzels.
On Sept. 7 enjoy the music of The Express Band on the main stage from 12:30 p.m. to midnight and again on Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon to 6 p.m.
The Kleine Bar Tanzers dance on stage at 2 p.m. each day.
Entertainment on the Wyatt’s outdoor stage on Saturday includes Casandra Long Band from 2 to 6 p.m. and Terry McRaven Band from 7 to 11 p.m.
The second weekend of fun Sept. 14 and 15, features Franken Power Express on the main stage both days. The Wyatt’s outdoor stage features SouthBound from 2 to 6 p.m. and Born Country from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 14. On Sept. 15, Rob McLeod is on the Wyatt’s stage from 1 to 5 p.m.
The second Saturday is also the start of the annual Oktoberfest Queen Stein Carrying Contest with the preliminary round beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Die Gemütlichen Schühplattlers perform on the main dance floor Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 15.
For more information or to purchase tickets or ticket packages in advance, call the Convention Center at 909-585-3000 or visit www.bigbearevents.com. The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
