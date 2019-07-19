Buckle up for cowboy and cowgirl fun at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. The eighth annual Spirits of the West Brewsfest is bigger and better than ever, says the Convention Center’s Monica Marini.
Spirits of the West Brewsfest is a three-day action-packed weekend of Wild West fun Friday through Sunday, July 26-28. Created to celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy, festivities include a Buck for Bucks mechanical bull riding competition, more than 50 beers and spirits for sampling, action gunfighters, live music, kids activities, zany contests and brunch under the pines.
The weekend’s beneficiaries include the American Legion Rides Post No. 584, the Big Bear Valley Historical Society and Museum, and the National Day of the Cowboy nonprofit organization.
Big Bear Valley has a rich and colorful history of cattle ranching dating back to the mid 1800s. Spirits of the West celebrates a simpler time when the Valley’s lush meadows and crystal clear streams were home to thousands of heads of cattle driven and guarded by some of the West’s toughest cowboys.
In keeping with the mission of the National Day of the Cowboy, this year’s festival is dedicated to the preservation of America’s cowboy and cowgirl heritage.
The weekend kicks off on July 26 from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. with a fundraiser benefitting the keepers of Big Bear’s illustrious cowboy and cowgirl history — the Big Bear Valley Historical Society. The evening features a Bucks for Bucks mechanical bull riding competition with riders competing for style points. The most unique ride, wins.
Other fun includes live music by South of Santa Fe, free country dance lessons and a kid’s fun zone. A portion of the evening’s food and bar sales will also benefit the historical society. Admission is free on July 26.
The Brewsfest really gets going on July 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Beer and spirit tasting takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. with the largest selection of craft beers to sample ever at the event. Additional Western fun includes the Temecula Action Gunfighters performing four shows throughout the afternoon and evening, free contests, outdoor kid’s fun zone with horseshoe decorating and inflatables, vendors, mechanical bull riding and live music throughout the day. The Big Bear Sheriff’s Posse will be on hand to deputize little cowboys and cowgirls.
Live entertainment takes place on two stages with Sligo Rags headlining on the Wyatt’s stage. Terry McRaven plays on the Beer Garden stage located in the sampling garden. Live music begins at 2 p.m.
This year’s Brewsfest is also a benefit for veterans and their families with sampling proceeds going directly to the American Legion Riders Post No. 584 Big Bear. The American Legion Riders, known for charitable work, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for children’s hospitals, schools, veterans’ homes, severely wounded service members and scholarships. Since 2006, riders nationwide have participated in the American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, established to provide scholarships to children of US military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001.
Admission is $5 for adults on July 27, and free for kids age 16 and younger. Special sample kits with commemorative pint glass and five sampling tickets are $12. Individual sample tickets are $1 for beer and $3 for spirits.
The under-21 crowd will enjoy sampling a variety of nonalcoholic beverages. A complimentary Take Home shuttle will be available beginning at 7 p.m. providing door-to-door service within Big Bear Valley.
The weekend wraps up on July 28 at 8:30 a.m. with a Cowboy Brunch at Wyatt’s including live music, a special brunch menu, bloody mary bar and bottomless mimosas.
For more information, visit www.bigbearevents.com or call 909-585-3000.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
