Sweet rides make their way to the mountains Friday, Aug. 9, for the 30th annual Big Bear Fun Run. It’s the biggest weekend event in the Valley and considered one of top destination car shows in Southern California.
More than 500 classic, unique and antique cars and trucks fill every available parking space on Pine Knot Avenue, Village Drive and Bartlett Road in the Village area of Big Bear Lake Saturday, Aug. 10. Vehicles start arriving the day before, flooding Big Bear’s streets with colorful cars in an explosion of automotive eye candy.
Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 for show cars. Spectators usually begin their stroll around the Village around 8:30 or 9 a.m. The vehicles remain on display until 3:30 p.m. when they begin their Cruise Around the Lake.
Be sure to check out the vendor booths and food at the Bartlett Events Area Saturday. Keep a lookout for the TV crew from the Speed Network’s “My Classic Car,” with Dennis Gage. Gage and company are taping an episode featuring the Big Bear Fun Run.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, gates open at the Bartlett Events Area on Bartlett Road at 7 a.m. to prepare for the unique awards ceremony. Winning vehicles line up for a drive-through event beginning at 9 a.m.
The Big Bear Fun Run is free for spectators. For more information, visit www.antiquecarclub.org.
