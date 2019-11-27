The wait is over. Snow Summit and Bear Mountain are scheduled to open for the winter season this week. And if the weather report is accurate, there could be plenty of snow available to enjoy by the holiday weekend.
A snow storm arrived Wednesday, Nov. 27, and continues through Friday, Nov. 28. The best case scenario is that the heavy snowfall will make for a thrilling opening weekend for Big Bear’s ski and snowboard resort.
The worst case scenario is that the storm is so big it causes a delay. But let’s not think about that.
Wednesday’s snowfall is expected to be between 5 and 9 inches while Thanksgiving Day shows the potential for another 5 to 9 inches of snow. Snow showers are predicted for Friday.
Opening day at Snow Summit is Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operating hours at Snow Summit Friday, Nov. 29, are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a night session scheduled from 3 to 8:30 p.m. Hours at Snow Summit Saturday, Nov. 30, are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with another night session from 3 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Snow Summit is open daily beginning Thanksgiving Day.
For Bear Mountain, opening day is Friday, Nov. 29, with hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bear Mountain will be open weekends, Friday through Sunday, until the week of Christmas. Daily operations are set to begin on Dec. 23.
Check the resort’s website at www.bigbearmountainresort.com for the latest opening day information and weather conditions, lift ticket and season pass information.
Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Bear Mountain is at 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
For the latest winter road conditions, download the Big Bear Grizzly’s free Big Bear Now app for iPhone or Android.
