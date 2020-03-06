Do you have what it takes to plunge into the frigid waters of Big Bear Lake? We can make it easy for you to find out. Just sign up and pledge a minimum of $50 and join hundreds of brave souls Saturday, March 7, for the Big Bear Polar Plunge. The event benefits Inland Empire Special Olympics programs.
As of March 1, plungers have raised more than $29,600 toward the cause. But that’s only 32 percent of the goal of $90,000. That’s where you come in.
Whether you are a full-time resident, a part-timer or a visitor wanting to experience something different, the Big Bear Polar Plunge is looking for participants. Sign up as an individual or as part of a team. Just to show that this event isn’t all wet, participants have the opportunity to earn incentives, party with friends and help support Special Olympics.
If you don’t want to take a dive, find a plunger to support. All the information you need to sign up or pledge your support can be found at
www.sosc.org. Just search for the Big Bear Polar Plunge and make a commitment.
Prospective participants can also register at the Polar Plunge Pre Party Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Santana & Mavericks Bar & Grill. Admission to this event is free with live music, appetizers and a cash bar to get you ready to plunge. Santana & Mavericks is at 40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
On Saturday, March 7, registration is available on site at Veterans Park beginning at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony is at 11:45 a.m. The plunge begins immediately after the ceremony.
Costumes are not mandatory but are definitely encouraged. You can brave the waters as a super hero, a rock star, or just wear a swimsuit. Sorry, no birthday suits are allowed. The person with the most clever and unique costume wins a prize.
The event is a great place for family fun with several activities in the Family Fun Area including a rock wall.There is a silent auction, opportunity
drawings, displays by Big Bear law enforcement and fire departments and much more.
For those who decide to take the plunge, be sure to invite family and friends to watch. Bring old shoes for your feet (the sand will be cold). Pack a change of clothes and a towel for after the plunge, and a bag for wet clothes. Also available after the plunge is a quick way to get warm — spas are set up and ready for plungers to take a second plunge in much warmer water.
As of March 1, the Big Bear Copsicles is the top fundraising team with $4,895. Lae Freeman is the top individual with $2,025. In addition to several Big Bear teams, other participants are coming from Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario and San Bernardino.
The Big Bear Polar Plunge is at Veterans Park, 40870 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, at Knickerbocker Road. For more information, contact Abbey Leffler at aleffler@sosc.org or call
951-703-6502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.