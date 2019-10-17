There is rarely a better time to be in Big Bear than autumn. It is the time when the change in seasons is most evident. Brilliant colors line the streets throughout the Valley and dot the hillsides. The air is crisp and cool, a hint of fireplace smoke tickles your nostrils and there is still plenty to keep you busy. That’s why it’s called Falltacular.
Big Bear Lake’s Oktoberfest is the mainstay fall event. This year the fall festival runs through Nov. 2 so there are still three weekends remaining to dance, sing and toast to whatever you choose.
But that’s not all, Oktoberfest hosts costume contests for adults and kiddos. Trade your dirndles and leiderhosen for your best Halloween costume and there could be a prize for the taking. The adult contest begins at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and the children’s contest is on Sunday, Oct. 27, beginning at 3 p.m. Visit bigbearevents.com for more information.
The East Coast has nothing on Big Bear this time of year, and there are plenty of places and ways to enjoy the spectacular fall colors. Hop in your car and take a drive, saddle up for a horseback ride on the trails, maybe jump on your mountain bike or rent an electric bike at Goldsmiths and you have a personal view of the golds, reds, oranges and yellows of autumn.
Action Tours also has you covered when it comes to fall colors. Stop by through Oct. 27 for the Fall Colors Segway Tour. Travel through neighborhoods in and around the Village for a three-hour fall foliage tour. Riders must be 14 or older. Tours are $85 per person with discounts offered for military and veterans with ID.
Action Tours also offers the Pumpkin Smash Tour. It’s unlike any zipline excursion you’ve ever done. Participants zip through the sky above the forest aiming at painted targets. This event often sells out, so make sure to make reservations soon. Children must be 8 years old to participate. Cost is $129. Call 909-866-0390 for more information on Action Tours events.
On Oct. 26, step aboard the Miss Liberty for the Halloween Costume Cruise. Music, prizes, food and more on the spookily decorated Miss Liberty paddle boat on Big Bear Lake. Adults 21 and older only. Call 909-866-8129 for reservations.
Bear Valley Farms gets in on the Falltacular fun in Big Bear with a pumpkin patch, zombie laser tag, haunted hayrides and more. The pumpkin patch is open Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also on Saturdays, Bear Valley Farms hosts the haunted laser tag maze, a costume contest and scarecrow parade. Haunted Hayrides are offered Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. until Oct. 28. Call 909-547-5424 for more information on Bear Valley Farms.
Speaking of haunted rides, Big Bear Jeep Experience features a haunted trail ride throughout October. Guests visit Gold Fever Trail with stops at the hangman tree and the abandoned Lucky Baldwin Gold Mine. Call 909-420-5828 for more information.
The Big Bear Lions Club Pumpkin Patch is Saturday, Oct. 26. Held at the Adventure Academy site at Bear Mountain Resort, there is a mini maze for younger kids, a bounce house, popcorn, cotton candy and of course pumpkins. It’s all free for children and families. Stop by the Big Bear Photo Bus for a family photo. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 844-436-2327.
On Friday, Oct. 25, head to the Big Bear Discovery Center to learn all about bats. Bat Night features Drew Farr, Forest Service wildlife biologist, telling the truths and the myths about the nighttime hunters. The free events is suitable for the entire family. Visit www.mountainsfoundation.org for more information.
And what would the Halloween season be without the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The Cave shows the cult classic starring Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry on Oct. 25. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets available online at www.thecavebigbear.com.
Howloween takes place Oct. 26 at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo when Boo at the Zoo falls on Wolf Awareness Day. Children are encouraged to dress the part, in their costumes of course, visit their favorite animals and trick or treat at stations throughout the zoo. Visit www.bigbearalpinezoo.org for more information.
On Thursday, Oct. 31, Halloween in the Village means thousands of children of all ages pack the Village L for the annual celebration. Big Bear merchants are stocking up on candy to pass out to all the ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes. Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive are closed to motorized traffic so trick-or-treaters have a safe place to show off their costumes while filling their treat bags.
These are just a few of the many Falltacular events taking place in Big Bear this month. Check the calendar on Page 3 for more happenings. Enjoy the fall colors while they last. Soon, there will be snow falling from the sky and it will be time for winter activities.
