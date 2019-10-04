For 15 years, Western Outdoor News has hosted a fishing tournament in Big Bear Lake. The tournament provides anglers with the chance to catch some big trout along with some big prizes, much to the delight of the hundreds who sign up every year.
The 15th annual Big Bear Lake TroutfesT is Saturday and Sunday,
Oct. 5 and 6, with tens of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes, trophies and big fish titles at stake.
Fishing for trout in Big Bear Lake is a cool water sport. And October is a cool time to be on Big Bear Lake. The first 600 anglers to register for the Big Bear Lake TroutfesT receive the tournament’s first prizes — goodie bags with a selection of items from event sponsors.
Each person who signs up for the tournament is eligible for the big opportunity drawing for a boat and motor package. On Oct. 6, one lucky angler will win a Klamath boat and
20 hp Suzuki motor package with an EZ Loader trailer worth $13,000. There are tons of other prizes that will be handed out during the ceremony.
Trophies and merchandise are awarded to the top five winners in adult male, adult female, junior male (under the age of 16) and junior female (under the age of 16) categories.
But that’s not all. There is a blind bogey contest in which participants can win cash. Ten random catch weights will be chosen for each day’s combined weight. The angler with the closest catch weight without going over the pre-determined blind bogey weight, will share the money pooled for that day.
All anglers are eligible for the blind bogey contest.
Oh yeah, there’s plenty of good fishing, too. Western Outdoor News stocks $15,000 worth of trout in the lake prior to the event with assistance from the Big Bear Municipal water District (based on 1,000 entries).
To register to participate in the tournament, call 949-366-0248 or visit www.wonews.com. Entry fee is $75 for adults and $50 for juniors.
So, what’s in store in 2019? Anglers can check in at the Big Bear Chmaber office Friday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. where they will receive their wristband and angler number, goodie bag, copy of rules and itinerary.
On Oct. 5, late angler check-in is available at the Big Bear Chamber office from 5 to 6 a.m. Fishing begins at 6:30 a.m. and may continue until
4 p.m. Saturday. The official tournament scales are at Big Bear Marina, 500 Paine Court, Big Bear Lake. Weigh-ins on the first day are from
1 to 4 p.m. Anglers not in line by
4 p.m. will not be able to weigh their catch. Once the angler weighs in, his or her fishing day is done.
On Oct. 6, fishing begins at
6:30 a.m., going until 2 p.m. Scales are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Same rules apply for the second weigh-in.
Contestants may fish from shore, float tube, canoe, kayak, boat or any other legally-permissible vessel provided they meet local, state and federal regulations. All boats must obtain a special permit from the Big Bear Municipal Water District and are subject to a quagga mussel inspection prior to launch. Anglers may submit five trout with at least a minimum size of 10 inches in length for weigh-in each day.
There is a barbecue at Big Bear Marina from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by opportunity drawings and awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Participants must be present to win opportunity drawings and blind bogey.
Participants are encouraged to bring folding chairs to the awards ceremony and barbecue. No seating is available. No dogs are allowed at the ceremony.
The Big Bear Chamber office is at 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake.
