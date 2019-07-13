Crafts N Cranks is a one-of-a-kind festival for mountain bikers, craft beer aficionados and outdoor enthusiasts. The fifth annual Crafts N Cranks is July 19-21 at Snow Summit with free admission to spectators.
Crafts N Cranks features two days of mountain bike competitions and beer tastings with live music and carnival rides.
The action begins Friday, July 19, with race registration and packet pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Team Big Bear tent. Dual slalom practice is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with qualifying heats beginning at 3:30 p.m.
On Saturday, July 20, the beer part of the Crafts N Cranks begins. The first beer tasting session is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wristband purchase is required for the tastings.
Mountain biking on July 20 begins with endurance and gravel grinder at 8:30 a.m. followed by cross-country at 10 a.m. Downhill races begin at 11:45 a.m. The dual slalom finals begin at 4 p.m. followed by best trick final from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Live music on Saturday is courtesy of Whitekaps from noon to 1 p.m., Death by Stereo from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and IGNITE from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.
Whitekaps is known for humorous lyrics and fun raucous shows that include a lot of crowd involvement. Death By Stereo, or DBS, has toured more than 20 countries and assembled a worldwide fan base. IGNITE is the ultimate grunge band straight from Orange County that is known for complex arrangements, triumphant hooks and frontman Zoli Teglas’ vocals.
Stick around for the free “Reverence” GoPro movie screening at 8:30 p.m. “Reverence: A Journey into Fear” is a full-length mountain bike film that features premiere athletes Darren Berrecloth, Rachel Atherton, Gee Atherton, Dan Atherton, James Doerfling, Cam McCaul, Tyler McCaul and Matt Macduff.
On July 21, the enduro races begin at 11:15 a.m. The second beer tasting session is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music is on the stage with a couple of bands expected to perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Tasting tickets and carnival ride tickets are available in advance online at craftsncranks.com.
The fifth annual Crafts N Cranks Bike & Brew Fest is at Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
