Craft beer makes a hopping debut at the inaugural Big Bear Lake Brew Festival Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
“Our goal is to bring craft beer to people,” said Philip Flores, director of marketing for Stone Entertainment Group, which hosts the event.
“We don’t want the beer poured from volunteers,” Flores said. “We want to bring the brew masters and owners out to talk about the grains, malts and flavors used to create what people love.”
With nearly 900 craft breweries in California, it is safe to say West Coasters love small batch brews. More than 30 breweries will pour beer for guests attending the event in the Bartlett Events Area.
Expect to see big name craft breweries as well as companies you may have never heard of. “All craft beer, no big beer,” Flores said about the festival’s craft selections. “All of the breweries are independently owned.”
Breweries in attendance include Big Bear Lake Brewing Company, Stone, Refuge, Pizza Port, Modern Times Beer, Mikkeller, Maui Times, Anthem Ciders, Main Street, Hamilton Family, Brewcaipa, Oak Hills, Hangar 24, Bootleggers, Wiens, Unsung, Towne Park, Mt. Lowe, Lord Hobo, Alosta, Bottle Logic, Alesmith, 3 Iron, Craft, Three Marm, Wrightwood, Main Street, Inland Empire and 7 Bangkok.
This is a family friendly event. Entry is free. Tickets can be purchased for beer tasting and/or kids activities. A 12-pack of tickets is $25. Or purchase 20 ticket pack for $35 for 20 or 30 ticket pack for $45. A free tasting glass is handed out to the first 2,500 beer tasters. To sample the beers guest must be age 21 or older.
Children’s activities include a bounce house, rock climbing wall, mechanical bull ride and dunk tank. Big Bear Lake Brewing Company and The Bone Yard serve food for purchase.
Stroll the event area, taste beer and listen to live music throughout the day. Big Bear’s own Nikki Sparks takes the stage from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Trainwreck from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and The Morgan Leigh Band from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
If craft beer is your forte, check out the Big Bear Lake Brew Festival, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bartlett Events Area, 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake. For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.BigBearLakeBrewFest.com.
