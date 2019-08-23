Busy Bears Quilt Guild members have certainly been busy. There will be 106 quilts on display at the Mountain Treasures 31st annual Labor Day Quilt Show Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at Big Bear Middle School.
“We are just that good,” Belinda Evans said about the guild members’ numerous creations.
Evans joined the guild seven years ago. Now she is the Busy Bears Quilt Guild president, the Mountain Treasures Quilt Show co-chair and owner of Bear Country Quilts & Gifts shop. This year Evans enters three of her quilts in the competition. Busy may be an understatement for Evans.
Expect to see unique quilts from 65 guild members. “Some of our quilts have even been accepted in Road To California (Quilters’ Conference and Showcase),” Evans said. “Our members are all very talented.”
Novice to advanced quilters are judged in eight categories: challenge quilts, small wall hanging, large wall hanging (one person), large wall hanging (two person), lap/twin/wall hanging (one person), lap/twin/ wall hanging (two person), large quilt (one person) and large quilt (two person).
Aside from the quilts on display, there is a boutique with handmade crafts from various guild members. The boutique includes quilts, embroidered towels, pin cushions, paintings, Christmas’ ornaments and more.
There is also an array of vendors selling gifts, lotions and quilt related items. On Saturday there is a quilt appraiser at the show, as well as Lance, The Blade Runner, who is there to sharpen scissors for fellow quilters. Tickets are available for the 2019 opportunity quilt, “When Wings Take Flight,” and various prize baskets. Door prizes are randomly handed out upon entry.
The guild donates to various charities in Big Bear including the Big Bear Discovery Center, Community Church Big Bear, Big Bear Alpine Zoo, DOVES Nest Thrift Store and many more. The guild also donates quilts to survivors of abuse as well as baby quilts for the Mom & Dad Project.
For 31 years the Busy Bear Quilt Guild has given back to Big Bear. “The money we receive from the quilt show goes back into the Valley,” Evans said.
The Busy Bears Quilt Guild’s Mountain Treasures annual Labor Day Quilt Show is at Big Bear Middle School. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 1. General admission is $8. Children under the age of 12 are admitted free.
Big Bear Middle School is at 41275 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
For more information, visit the website
