What’s better than a free event? How about a free event that serves as a fundraiser for DOVES, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and BARC?
The 10th annual Cool Run in the Mountains Car & Motorcycle Show is Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to
3 p.m. at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Hosted by the Rodriders of Big Bear and the Convention Center, proceeds from entries go to support the Big Bear nonprofit organizations.
Donations are welcome. Those who wish to display a unique car or motorcycle regardless of the year of the vehicle, make or model, can do so by submitting an application form and paying the entry fee. For more information, contact Brad Shelkey at 562-505-5755 or bshelkey@charter.net.
Shelkey said Big Bear area merchants have been a huge part of the event’s success the previous nine years. “They donate and sponsor awards and also donate gifts for our opportunity drawings,” he said.
Winner of the 2018 best of show was Clint and Dianna Stark’s 1940 custom Woodie. Who will win this year’s top prize at the 10th annual Cool Run in the Mountains Car & Motorcycle Show?
Other awards include best family car, best muscle car, best paint, best engine and more. There are more than 30 awards, Shelkey said.
Representatives from DOVES, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and BARC are on hand to talk about their programs.
The Convention Center will be open to serve a light breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. Those wishing to enter their cars, trucks or motorcycles can do so during registration from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Lunch is catered by Sonora Cantina and Old Country Inn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds from the luncheon also go to the nonprofit organizations, Shelkey said.
“I give so much credit to (Monica and Anthony Marini) of the Convention Center and Maria and Gabriel Rojas of Sonora Cantina,” Shelkey said. “Their support is everything.”
Votes are tabulated at 2 p.m., and awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m.
Be there to vote and enjoy an up-close look at the lineup of unique vehicles. Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon at the Convention Center will be open for food.
There are also opportunity drawings and awards for the top 20 entries.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
