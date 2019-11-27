You don’t get the real feel of a small-town mountaintop Christmas without stopping by a holiday bazaar. It’s holiday shopping with a personal touch with arts and crafts, homemade food and gifts.
Whether you call it a show, boutique or bazaar, these events are happening all around Big Bear Valley.
• 35th annual Mountain Christmas Boutique, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to
3 p.m. at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
The boutique features more than 40 vendors, children’s arts and crafts, food and libations and free visits with Santa on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and kids age 12 and younger are admitted free. For more information, call 909-585-3000 or visit www.bigbearevents.com.
• St. Columba’s Holiday Bazaar, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 42324 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake. For more information, call 909-866-7239.
• Bear Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary Mall in the Hall, Monday through Wednesday,
Dec. 2-4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday,
Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Arts and crafts and more including a bake sale on Dec. 2. For more information, call 909-316-2794. Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
• Summit Christian Fellowship’s eighth annual Holiday Bazaar is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with more than 50 crafters and vendors on hand. Items include wood crafts, crocheted gifts, baked goods, Christmas decorations, quilts, jams, stationery, jewelry, chocolates, stocking stuffers, gifts for the dog and more. Summit Christian Fellowship is at 41965 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 909-866-3030. St. Joseph’s is at
42242 North Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake.
• Holiday Craft Boutique, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1058 Mount Whitney Drive, Big Bear City. Handmade gifts, Christmas ornaments, handmade wood signs, macramé and more. Enjoy an assortment of snacks and refreshments while you shop.
