The 36th annual Antique & Wooden Boat Show takes guests back to the golden days of Big Bear Lake when Chris-Craft and other wooden boats dominated the waves. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, visit Pine Knot Marina’s G dock to see 20 to 25 classic boats on display. The event is free. Pine Knot Marina charges a fee for parking. No-fee parking lots are located a short walk away.
Check out the details on these classic boats. Talk with the owners and learn about each boat’s history. Several classic cars are also on display during the event.
While the main event is on Saturday, the visiting boaters will be out on the water earlier in the week enjoying what Big Bear Lake has to offer.
For more information, visit www.acbs-socal.org or visit 909-866-2845. Pine Knot Marina is at 439 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
