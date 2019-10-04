Destiny gave Pasquale Esposito a life-long singing career. Destiny also brought him to America from his native Italy where his career has thrived in California and as a regular contributor to the PBS entertainment lineup.
Esposito will share his vocal talents in Big Bear Oct. 19 at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. The concert is a benefit for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare Foundation.
“I give the green light to my manager every time I’m asked to do a benefit,” Esposito says. “I believe in giving back to the community. I am who I am because of this country. It’s a joy for me to be a part of the program.”
Esposito grew up in Naples, Italy, the home of legendary tenor Enrico Caruso. The young Esposito began his vocal career in the church choir. He became a professional singer at the tender age of 10. “I sang under balconies, hired by men along with a guitarist to sing to their girlfriends,” Esposito says.
It was while traveling in the United States with another guitar player that Esposito fell in love with America, and California in particular. Esposito studied at San Jose State University, earning a degree in music in 2009. Today he is an international crossover recording artist, acclaimed for a pop-opera delivery of songs. He has released seven albums and has starred in and produced two PBS shows. A third show along with his eighth album, “Pasquale Esposito Celebrates The Spirit of Christmas,” is set for release in December 2020.
“I feel like we are losing the spirit of Christmas and want to do something to get back to the roots of Christmas,” Esposito says.
Esposito is also busy touring California with nine shows October through December. The third stop his tour is in Big Bear. “An Evening with Pasquale” features a wide range of musical numbers including Italian, American and Spanish standards.
The MountainTop Strings of California is the opening act for “An Evening with Pasquale” at 7 p.m. The young strings group has toured Italy several times the past several years.
“I look forward to meeting them,” Esposito said about the MountainTop Strings students. “I cannot wait to hear them. It is interesting how life and art come together, that we have this connection.”
Esposito’s turn on stage begins at 8 p.m. Following the concert, there is a meet the artist reception at 9:30 p.m.
For more information about the benefit concert, including tickets and benefit sponsorship packages, call Connie Friel at 831-809-8044 or email cfriel2@yahoo.com. Tickets are also available at the PAC box office. Call 909-866-4970 or visit www.citybigbearlake.com. The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
