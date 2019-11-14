The Big Bear Discovery Center is going into hibernation. The visitors center managed by the Southern California Mountains Foundation in conjunction with the San Bernardino National Forest closed its doors for the winter and possibly spring, too. But don’t worry, it’s not permanent.
The temporary closure makes way for a renovation of the building. The center originally opened in 1998 and averages more than 190,000 visitors each year.
The renovation project is needed as Mountaintop Ranger District staff will relocate to the facility from offices west of the center. The goal is to expand customer service for special use permits and other administrative business and will result in long-term savings of taxpayer money because the current district offices are leased.
“We are looking forward to seeing this project through to better serve the public,” said Mountaintop District Ranger Marc Stamer. “By co-locating all staff at the Big Bear Discovery Center, visitors will be able to accomplish all district business in one spot.”
The project is expected to last through the spring, with an anticipated summer 2020 reopening date. The reopening date will be announced at a later time. Reduced visitor services at an alternative location will be announced in the near future, according to a San Bernardino National Forest press release.
Until an alternative location is set up, Adventure Passes can be purchased around Southern California at more than 30 businesses. A partial list of Big Bear area businesses that sell Adventure Passes accompanies this story.
Wood permits can be purchased by appointment at the forest headquarters in San Bernardino by calling
909-382-2600 or by completing the feedback form on the forest’s web page at www.fs.usda.gov/contactus/sbnf/about-forest/contactus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.