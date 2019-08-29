Anna Crain was the school marm at the gold mining town of Doble located in the east end of Big Bear Valley in the early 1900s.
Her story comes to life Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Big Bear Historical Museum in the reader’s theater play, “Miss Anna Crain.”
The play, adapted from Tom Core’s book “Ghost Town School Marm,” begins at 1 p.m. in front of the Juniper Store on the museum grounds. It is the sixth and final special event of the season at the museum.
Learn about Big Bear history by visiting the museum and watching the play, “Miss Anna Crain.” The event is free to those who pay for general admission to the museum.
While there, be sure to visit the exhibits, take in the blacksmith demonstrations and perhaps pan for a bit of gold.
The Big Bear Valley Historical Museum is open Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays and Monday holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 8. The museum is at 800-B Greenway Drive, Big Bear City.
For more information, call 909-585-8100 or visit www.bigbearhistory.org.
