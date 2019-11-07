It’s become a Big Bear Thanksgiving tradition. Wake up and run, walk or jog in the Big Bear Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, to make room for the big feast later in the day.
The Big Bear Turkey Trot is an event the entire family can enjoy. Distances include the 9-mile race at 9 a.m., the 6-mile race at 9:15 a.m. or the 3-mile race at 9:30 a.m. Those participating in the 3-miler can participate in a special yoga warm up at 9:20 a.m. at the start/finish at Meadow Park.
Walkers and strollers are welcome in the 3-mile event. No pets are allowed based on insurance requirements. Children under the age of 5 may participate for free with parent or guardian waiver.
Registration fees are $45 for
3 miles, $50 for 6 miles and $55 for
9 miles. Youth fees are $25 for any distance through Nov. 27. Add $10
if registering after Nov. 20. Big Bear residents can save $5 through Nov. 15, and must show ID at bib pick up. Same day registration adds $10 for late registration.
There are awards for multiple divisions and a costume contest for race participants. The first 400 to register receive an event shirt and commemorative ornament. Only paid entries receive shirt, medal and prizes.
Packet pickup is available
Nov. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at a location still to be determined. Same day registration begins at 7 a.m. at Meadow Park, 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake.
The family-friendly run (or walk) benefits Big Bear food pantries, a youth running series and Open Air Big Bear, a nonprofit organization with the mission to advance and celebrate outdoor, people-powered sporting events and activities in Big Bear Valley.
For more information or to register, visit www.bigbearturkeytrot.com.
