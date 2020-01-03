While the Big Bear Discovery Center may be closed for renovations, volunteers are still offering programs for visitors to enjoy this winter.
Join Discovery Center volunteers at Chirp Nature Center in the Village for Pinecone Birdfeeders Jan. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids can make their very own birdfeeder to take home. This event is free.
There are also guided hikes with a Discovery Center volunteer naturalist on the weekends this winter. Hikes are one hour long and vary from easy to moderate. Learn about the flora and fauna of Big Bear as well as Big Bear’s unique history.
Meet the volunteer at the trailhead noted on the schedule. Volunteers are identified by their green shirts. No registration is required for hikes. If there is inclement weather, the hike will be canceled.
Hikers are advised to wear layers and good hiking boots. Bring water. An Adventure Pass is required for all locations.
January nature hike schedule:
• Saturday, Jan. 4 and 18, 1 p.m.: Meet at Cougar Crest trailhead on North Shore Drive for a hike on the Alpine Pedal Path.
• Sunday, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.: Meet at the Woodland Trail, across from the East Boat Launch near Stanfield Cutoff.
• Sunday, Jan. 12 and 26, noon: Meet at Cougar Crest trailhead for a hike on Cougar Crest Trail.
• Saturday, Jan. 11 and 25, 1 p.m.: Meet at Baker Pond/Stanfield Marsh at Stanfield Cutoff and Big Bear Boulevard for a hike on the boardwalk.
• Saturday, Jan. 11 and 25, 2 p.m.: Meet at Cougar Crest trailhead for a walk on the Alpine Pedal Path.
All events are weather dependent. For more information, contact Wendy Craig via email at wcraig@mountainsfoundation.org.
The Southern California Mountains Foundation was founded and incorporated in 1993 in response to meeting the escalating recreational demands with quality services beyond the resources of the US Forest Service. During the past 25 years the Foundation has exceeded its original mandate of responsible recreation, undertaking conservation to safeguard the forest’s future and providing education promoting stewardship beyond the boundaries of the San Bernardino National Forest.
The Foundation achieves its mission by raising funds, organizing critical volunteer resources and helping at-risk youth succeed through conservation-related community service aimed at programs and projects focused on health, stewardship and sustainability of the Southern California mountains and urban forests.
For more information, visit www.mountainsfoundation.org.
